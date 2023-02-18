Fans share excitement during opening day for Aggie Baseball

Fans say say they're ready to attend as many games as possible this season, especially when the Aggies play the University of Texas.
Fans say say they’re ready to attend as many games as possible this season, especially when the Aggies play the University of Texas.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Baseball is back and fans are ready to get back into the swing of the season.

Dozens of fans lined up hours before the game to get the best spot, including Aggies Carson Bethell and Jimmy Morefield. The two will graduate in 2025, and attend as many baseball, football and basketball games as possible.

“I think at baseball games, we kind of get the most rowdy out of all of the sports, even though there’s less people at baseball games than football, that the energy that each individual person is bringing is just so much higher,” Morefield said.

The opening pitch against Seattle University happened around 6:00 Friday night at Blue Bell Park. Bethell and Morefield say they’re hoping for another great season after the Aggie’s made it to the College World Series last year.

“It was so cool seeing them play in The College World Series and I love seeing them play TU during the series and beating them. I hope we can do that again and make it even further in the World Series than we did this year,” Bethell said.

The men say they’re ready to attend as many games as possible this season, especially when the Aggies play the University of Texas.

“The game we’re both looking forward to the most is the TU game here in a couple of weeks. We were going to try and go to Austin for the game last year. We couldn’t get out of class early enough. So we’re really excited that we’re playing them here this year and we’ll be able to make it,” Bethell said.

“Rain or shine, you’re always gonna have Aggies out there standing for their team. The 12th man is unmatched and that’s just about all there is to it,” Morefield said.

The Aggies will be playing Seattle University at Blue Bell Park Saturday and Sunday.

