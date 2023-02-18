Group of Aggies travel to South Bend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s distance medley relay team and sprinter Tierra Robinson-Jones make the trip north to compete at the Notre Dame Alex Wilson Invitational at the Loftus Sports Center on Saturday.

The Maroon & White men’s DMR team boasts the sixth best time in the nation with their 9:29.69 at the Razorback Invitational in January. That time is the school record and third-fastest time in the SEC, behind Arkansas (9:22.13) and Alabama (9:24.63). The team of Cooper Cawthra, DeMarco Escobar, Caden Norris and Eric Casarez will face off against some of the best teams in the country as the race starts at 11 a.m. CT.

Aggie sprinter Tierra Robinson-Jones will compete in the women’s 400m. She has eclipsed the 53-second barrier both times she has run the 400m this season, clocking 52.96 at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic and a season-best 52.80 at the Tiger Paw Invite last week. The women’s 400m races begin at 12:20 p.m. CT.

