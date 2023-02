COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At Cougar Gym in College Station, Hearne escaped Normangee with a 4-point win in the Area Round of playoffs.

With the 48-44 win over the Panthers, the Eagles will now play the winner of Shiner and Evadale in the Regional quarterfinals.

