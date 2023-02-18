Jacobus’ buzzer beater sends Brazos Christian to state

FAYETTEVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Jacobus hit a three-pointer at the buzzer as Brazos Christian beat Lutheran North 54-53 in the TAPPS 3A Regional Championship in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Lutheran North was up 53-51 with 5.5 seconds to go when they missed two free throws. The Lady Eagles secured the rebound and took it the length of the floor before Jacobus’ game-winner from the corner.

Brazos Christian advances to the state semifinals against Tomball Rosehill Christian this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Waco Robinson High School.

