No. 25 A&M Takes Down Oklahoma in Home Opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team secured a win in its opening home match of the spring season Saturday versus Oklahoma, 5-2, at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Opening the match with doubles for the Aggies (2-3) was Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins who secured the first win of the day on court 5 versus the Sooners’ (6-3) Justin Schlageter/Baptiste Anselmo (6-2). Following suit on court 1 was Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand, as the pair bested Siphos Montsi/Luis Alvarez (6-3) which clinched the doubles point for the Maroon & White. JC Roddick/Giulio Perego were a single point away from victory (5-4) on court 3 against Nathan Han/Jordan Hasson before the doubles point was claimed.

Holding on to the momentum, the Aggies struck early with Perego securing the opening win on court 3 versus No. 73 Schlageter (6-3, 6-4). Schachter was not far behind as he secured another win for the Maroon & White on court 1 (6-4, 6-4). Clinching the win for the Aggies was No. 93 Rollins on court 6, when he bested Oklahoma’s Alvarez (6-4, 6-4). The teams continued to play out the remaining singles matches, where A&M claimed another point from Raphael Perot on court 2, closing out his match with Montsi (6-4, 6-7(3), 1-0(2)).

COACHES QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton on the today’s dual match…

“It was great to be at home and be in front of the 12th Man and we certainly appreciate their support. I thought we played good doubles today on all three courts, I thought three doubles was exceptional and they set us up to secure the point. We did a good job after that claiming five of the first sets in singles and kept the pressure on them there and didn’t let up. I think this win is a great steppingstone for us, especially heading into our match with Texas next week.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies head back out on the road to play in-state rival No. 7 Texas in Austin, Feb. 26, at the Texas Tennis Center. First serve in the match is set for 3 p.m. CT.

MATCH STATS

Singles

No. 61 Schachter def. No. 103 Hasson (6-4, 6-4)

Perot def. Montsi (6-4, 6-7(3), 1-0(2))

Perego def. No. 73 Schlageter (6-3, 6-4)

No. 111 Roddick – No. 83 Han (7-6(5), 3-6, 0-1(8))

Marson – Anselmo (6-7(4), 6-4, 0-1(4))

No. 93 Rollins def. Alvarez (6-4, 6-4)

Doubles

Schachter/Hilderbrand def. Montsi/Alvarez (6-3)

Roddick/Perego – Han/Hasson (5-4) unfinished

Taylor/Rollins def. Schlageter/Anselmo (6-2)

