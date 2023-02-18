No. 3 Texas A&M Falls to No. 2 TCU, 15-4

BURLESON, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 2 TCU, 15-4, at Bear Creek Farms on Saturday.

The Aggies (7-4) struggled on the road, dropping all four disciplines for the first time this season. The Maroon & White fell 3-2, in Reining and Flat and dropped Fences and Horsemanship, 5-0 and 4-0, respectively.

The Maroon & White earned two points in Reining. Keesa Luers outscored TCU’s Shea Graham, 69.5-67, while Ariana Gray edged Madyson Buchanan, 69.5-69. Luers’ 69.5 points earned her Most Outstanding Performer honors.

Texas A&M would notch two more points in Flat as Maggie Nealon defeated Victoria Zahorik, 87-70, and Rylee Shufelt outscored Sydnie Young, 89-77.

NEXT UP

The Aggies return to Hildebrand Equine Complex for Senior Day as they host No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m.

