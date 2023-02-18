Putt N’ Party fundraiser benefits Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People were putting for a good cause Saturday at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan.

The Putt N’ Party fundraiser brought the community together to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

The event was sponsored by Four Down Sports Bar, P.O.E.T.S, and DJ Rob.

DJ Rob was excited to see the turnout of more than 100 people spending their Saturday helping the Boys and Girls Club continue its mission.

“It’s a great organization. One, they’ve been here for a long time and what they do for the kids and giving them an opportunity to learn, to network, to hang out, I love it. So I love working with them, I love the organization, they’ve been good to me and I want to be good to them too,” he said.

BigShots Golf Aggieland donated the space free of charge and several businesses sponsored holes. There was also a silent auction to help raise more money.

The Three host Abigail Metsch emceed the event.

The winner received $5,000.

