Stepanek Named SEC Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Junior freestyler Chloe Stepank was named the SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Friday during the SEC Championship meet.

Stepanek boasts a 4.0 grade point average in biomedical sciences, while ranking among the best in the nation in the 100 and 200 free. She is a CSCAA Scholar All-American and a six-time CSCAA All-American. She has also been named to the Athletics Director Honor Roll, Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll and First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

A native of Northport, New York, Stepanek holds the school record in the 200 free (1:42.40), as well as the fourth-fastest time in program history in the 100 free (47.78) and the fifth-fastest time in the 50 free (22.09).

She has earned three individual medals at SEC Championships, claiming a silver medal in the 200 free this week. Stepanek is a two-time recipient of A&M’s Most Valuable Swimmer award, while also earning a spot on the 2021 and 2022 All-SEC Second Team and the 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team.

She has already clocked a qualifying time for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials and previously competed at the 2021 Trials.Stepanek is the third Aggie earn the award, joining Lisa Bratton (2018) and Sarah Gibson (2017). She also helped A&M earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Team honors this year for the 38th time under head coach Steve Bultman.

