Troubadour Festival announces date in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Troubadour Festival organizers announced the festival will be coming to Aggieland in 2023.

In a social media post, the festival announced it will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Aggie Park.

HOWDY, AGGIELAND! 🤠



We're bringing Troubadour Festival to the brand new Aggie Park at Texas A&M University on Saturday, May 20. We'll have 34 of the best BBQ joints in Texas plus live country music on two stages for a day you'll never forget. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3IW6uNGbTi — Troubadour Festival (@troubadour_fest) February 18, 2023

The Festival touts 34 Texas BBQ joints and musical performances will all be part of the event.

The music lineup will be revealed Friday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Previous Troubadour Festivals have featured Texas country artists with ticket packages ranging in price from $65-$225.

Ticket information for the 2023 event at Aggie Park was not immediately available.

