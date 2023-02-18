Troubadour Festival announces date in College Station

KLTV
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Troubadour Festival organizers announced the festival will be coming to Aggieland in 2023.

In a social media post, the festival announced it will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Aggie Park.

The Festival touts 34 Texas BBQ joints and musical performances will all be part of the event.

The music lineup will be revealed Friday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Previous Troubadour Festivals have featured Texas country artists with ticket packages ranging in price from $65-$225.

Ticket information for the 2023 event at Aggie Park was not immediately available.

