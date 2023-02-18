Troubadour Festival announces date in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Troubadour Festival organizers announced the festival will be coming to Aggieland in 2023.
In a social media post, the festival announced it will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Aggie Park.
We're bringing Troubadour Festival to the brand new Aggie Park at Texas A&M University on Saturday, May 20. We'll have 34 of the best BBQ joints in Texas plus live country music on two stages for a day you'll never forget. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3IW6uNGbTi
The Festival touts 34 Texas BBQ joints and musical performances will all be part of the event.
The music lineup will be revealed Friday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Previous Troubadour Festivals have featured Texas country artists with ticket packages ranging in price from $65-$225.
Ticket information for the 2023 event at Aggie Park was not immediately available.
