2023 Brazos Valley high school boys’ basketball playoff pairings and results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2023 High School boys’ basketball playoff pairings and scores in the Brazos Valley.

CLASS 5A

Bi-District Round

A&M Consolidated vs Waco University - Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 p.m. - Rockdale High School

Rudder vs Killeen Shoemaker - Tuesday, February 21st at 7:30 p.m. - Rockdale High School

CLASS 4A

Bi-District Round

Navasota vs La Marque - Tuesday, February 21st at 7:00 p.m. - Katy High School

Madisonville vs Center - Tuesday, February 21st at 6 p.m. - Rusk

Giddings vs Houston Furr - Monday, February 20th at 7:30 p.m. - Merrell Center, Katy

CLASS 3A

Bi-District Round

Franklin vs Cameron - Tuesday, February 21st at 7 p.m. - Bryan High School

Crockett vs Boling - Tuesday, February 21st at 8:00 p.m. - Navasota High School

CLASS 2A

Bi-District Round

Mumford vs.Hull-Daisetta - Monday, February 20th at 6:00 p.m. - Willis High School

Milano vs Ganado - Monday, February 20th at 6:00 p.m. - Fayetteville High School

Hearne vs Schulenburg - Tuesday, February 21st at 7:00 p.m. - Brenham High School

Somerville vs West Hardin - Tuesday, February 21st at 8:00 p.m. - Willis High School

Centerville vs Frankston - Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 p.m. - Fairfield High School

Iola vs Evadale - Tuesday, February 21st at 7:00 p.m. - Caney Creek High School

Snook vs Dallardsville Big Sandy - Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 p.m. - Willis High School

Bremond vs Rosebud-Lott - Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 p.m. - Bruceville-Eddy

Lovelady vs La Poynor - Monday, February 20th at 6:00 p.m. - Rusk

CLASS 1A

Bi-District Round

Calvert vs Prairie Lea - Monday, February 20th at 6:30 p.m. - Hutto

North Zulch vs Moulton - Tuesday, February at 6:00 p.m. - Taylor

TAPPS

Bi-District Round

Pasadena First Baptist 52 Brazos Christian 50

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.