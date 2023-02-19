Aggieland Outfitters hosts Quenton Jackson for signings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters hosted former Texas A&M basketball player and NBA rookie Quenton Jackson for a fan meet-and-greet and autograph signing on Sunday.

Jackson recently signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards and saw his first NBA action last Saturday. “Q” was a big part of the Aggies’ run to the NIT Finals last year and helped lay the foundation for this year’s team that’s 12-2 in conference play right now. Jackson is in the middle of the NBA All-Star break so he’s grateful for the opportunity to be able to return to Aggieland and show the fans some love.

”I want to show support to all the people that supported me before I became who I am today,” Jackson said. “Without them, I’m not able to do the things that I do. The love and support that they showed not just to me but the whole Aggie basketball team throughout our little run. And then you have to look at how it’s involved in what it is now. Aggie basketball now, we’re packing out Reed every game. Just the love and support that the Aggie fans show, it’s good for me to come back and show my support for them,” Jackson added.

“Q” and the Wizards will be back in action this Friday when they host the New York Knicks.

