Annual JA Bowl-a-thon raises funds for financial literacy programs

More than 80 teams gathered Saturday at Grand Station in College Station for the annual Junior...
More than 80 teams gathered Saturday at Grand Station in College Station for the annual Junior Achievement JA Bowl-a-thon
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More than 80 teams gathered Saturday at Grand Station in College Station for the annual Junior Achievement JA Bowl-a-thon.

Junior Achievement of Brazos Valley goes into classrooms and teaches students about entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

The money raised Saturday goes directly into Junior Achievement’s programs to help those students.

“Some students don’t know the difference between credit and debit and that’s pretty sad,” JA Director of Special Events Quinton Smith said. “So having our programs, being able to come in and set that foundation for them to have that respect for money prepares them to be a better adult in the future.”

To learn more about Junior Achievement and the programs they provide click here.

