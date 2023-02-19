Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts host free self-defense class

A Brazos Valley business is helping the community feel safer.
A Brazos Valley business is helping the community feel safer.
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos Valley business is helping the community feel safer.

Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts offered a free self-defense class on Saturday.

In the class, participants learned different techniques that could keep them safe if they are ever in danger.

“I believe the first step to self-defense is self-awareness. So making sure where you are and having a good lookout for your environment and making sure you are focused. Not only that if something were to occur how can you handle yourself? How can you put yourself in a better situation,” said Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts coach Dmitri Westbrook. “There’s always some type of violence in the community, but when there is violence we need options to keep ourselves safe.”

Plans of hosting more self-defense classes are in the works.

