Freshmen Shine in 6-3 Win Over Seattle U

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies topped Seattle U, 6-3, to clinch the opening series Saturday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (2-0) found themselves in an early 3-0 hole against the Redhawks (0-2) after four frames, but Seattle U’s lead would not last for long. The offense broke out in the bottom of the fourth when Austin Bost capitalized on a Jack Moss leadoff walk and launched a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall.

Two batters later freshman Jace LaViolette got the first big hit of his breakout day with a 424-foot blast to right field to put the Aggies up 4-3.

Fellow freshman hurler Justin Lamkin then entered in relief to make his own collegiate debut, holding down the lead with 3.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, bridging the gap from winning pitcher Brad Rudis to stopper Will Johnston who earned his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth. That trio, along with starter Troy Wansing, piled up 14 strikeouts in the game.

LaViolette’s superb offensive day did not stop in the bottom of the fourth as he added his second blast of the day in the eighth to give the Maroon & White another insurance run. His day made marked the first multi-home run game by an Aggie freshman since Ryan Targac had a pair of blasts against Mizzou in 2021.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Justin Lamkin – 3.2 IP, 5 K, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB

Austin Bost – 1-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Jace LaViolette – 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 HR

GAME SUMMARY

T1| SU 1, TAMU 0

Wansing gave up a double by Kellen Carr with an out on the board followed by a single hit by Grant Heiser to allow Seattle U to scratch a run.

T4| SU 3, TAMU 0

Rudis relieved Wansing with two on and one out. With bases loaded, Carr walked in which Trevor Antonson walked home. Matt Boissoneault reached on a fielder’s choice while Colin Curry scored.

B4| TAMU 5, SU 3

Jack Moss worked a leadoff walk before Bost hit a laser out of the park through left field, putting the Aggies on the board. Then, after an infield single by Targac, Jace LaViolette hit his first home run of his career over the right-field train tracks. Jordan Thompson with one out, singled up the middle followed by a Kasen Wells single advancing Thompson to third. Thompson then scored on a passed ball.

B8| TAMU 6, SU 3

With an out, LaViolette hit a solo home run to tack on his second home run of the game to help secure the Aggie’s win.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Saturday for the last game of the series with Seattle U at 10:30 a.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On the freshman class contributions…

“We talked about how old our team was, but you’re an injury away from losing someone. We have some really young players that we like on this team. Kasen Wells got his first hit and also have some really good at-bats and has played a really good right field. It’s going to take all of us to have the season we want.”

Freshman left fielder Jace LaViolette

On the environment of Blue Bell Park…

“I can’t even put it into words how much fun it is. I’ve never been a part of a culture like this. Coming out here and playing in front of the best fans, what more could you as for?”

Freshman LHP Justin Lamkin

On his collegiate debut…

“It was great. I was nervous at first, but settled in. I knew the team had my back. I just had to fill the zone and everything would go our way. I knew that I had a job to do. I had to flood the zone and get outs.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.