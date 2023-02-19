Search and rescue training takes place at Disaster City

Texas Task Force teams across the state gathered to get more training in case disaster strikes.
Texas Task Force teams across the state gathered to get more training in case disaster strikes.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Task Force teams across the state gathered to get more training in case disaster strikes.

The mission was an urban search and rescue in a contaminated environment.

“We practice the same way we would be going out the door,” said Director for Texas A&M Task Force One Jeff Saunders.

Participants had to rescue citizens from under a pile of rubble.

Rescued citizens participating in the training were volunteers.

Around 250 task force members were on-site during the training.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries and people involved is unknown at this time.
Vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 southbound near University Dr.
Accused drug dealer Abraham Escobar has been booked into the Brazos County jail facing multiple...
Accused drug dealer transferred to Brazos County jail
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly

Latest News

JA Bowl-a-thon raises money for financial literacy programs
JA Bowl-a-thon raises money for financial literacy programs
Aggie baseball vs Seattle U
Aggie Baseball vs Seattle U Game 2
Aggie Swimming SEC Championship
Aggie Swimming SEC Championship
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)