Texas A&M Splits Saturday Twin Bill to Close Out TaxAct Clearwater Invitational

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Texas A&M softball team split Saturday’s twin bill, beating USF, 5-1, and losing to Nebraska, 4-3, to conclude play at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

In game one, Madison Preston and Emiley Kennedy kept the Bulls at bay allowing only one run on four hits, while striking out 11 batters. Preston earned her second win on the season in four innings in the circle allowing four hits, one run and six strikeouts, while Kennedy got the save in her three no-hit innings of work and striking out five.

Offensively the Maroon & White jumped out early scoring four runs in the second and third, while adding an insurance run in the sixth.

Texas A&M jumped out to a quick start in game two scoring a pair of runs in the top half of the first, before Nebraska answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom half.

The Aggies battled back evening the score in the fourth, 3-3. Untimely miscues on the basepaths and a total of seven Aggies left on base proved to be costly as Nebraska took the final lead with a solo home run in the fifth.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to the west coast to compete in the Mary Nutter Classic beginning Thursday, February 23 against BYU at 7:30 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Game One

Rylen Wiggins – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Koko Wooley – 1-for-2, 1 3B, 1 R, 2 BB

Julia Cottrill – 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 BB

Madison Preston (W) – 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K

Emiley Kennedy (S) – 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Game Two

Julia Cottrill – 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB

Riley Valentine – 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R

Keely Williams – 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 3B

Shaylee Ackerman (L) – 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K

SCORING SUMMARY

Game One

B2 | Allie Enright led the inning off with a walk before Rylen Wiggins hit a two-run home run to left field. Koko Wooley tripled down the right field line and scored complimentary of a Trinity Cannon sac fly to right field. TAMU 3, USF 0

B3 | Riley Valentine reached safely by a throwing error before advancing to second. Amari Harper singled up the middle scoring Valentine. TAMU4, USF 0

T4 | Bailee Leistl stole second base after singling up the middle. Leistl advanced to third to third via fielder choice before crossing home plate on a wild pitch. TAMU 4, USF 1

B6 | Julia Cottrill found her way to second base by walk and advancing by wild pitch. Trinity Cannon grounded out to shortstop advancing Cottrill to third before scoring on a wild pitch. TAMU 5, USF 1

Game Two

T1 | Koko Wooley walked to lead-off and advanced by stealing second. Trinity Cannon singled to right field driving Wooley home. Julia Cottrill scored after reaching base with a walk, followed by crossing home after an error at third base. TAMU 2, NU 0

B1 | Billie Andrews homered to left field, followed by Ava Bredwell doubling to right field. Caitlynn Neal Doubled down the right field line sending Bredwell home, followed by Neal scoring after a Brooke Andrews double. TAMU 2, NU 3

T4 | Texas A&M evened the score after Riley Valentine led off with a double to left center and scored following Keely Williams’ triple to center field. TAMU 3, NU 3

B5 | Billie Andrews hit her second home run to left field. TAMU 3, NU 4

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Postgame interviews are available on 12thman.com/pressconference.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.