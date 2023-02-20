Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

