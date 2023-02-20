College Station fire, police respond to large natural gas leak near Texas Avenue

Natural gas leak on Texas Ave.
Natural gas leak on Texas Ave.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette, Amy Licerio and Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large natural gas leak was reported in the area of Texas Avenue and Richards Street in College Station around 4 p.m.

Some homes and buildings have been evacuated. Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Information is limited, but Atmos Energy, College Station police and College Station firefighters are responding to the situation.

According to College Station Fire Department, there are explosive level gas readings at the entrance of neighborhood.

A KBTX reporter is on the scene, this article will be updated when there is more information.

