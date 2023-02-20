Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling and landed in the pool.(Ralph Valliere via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A decorative helicopter fell into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park, injuring four people on Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NorthJersey.com reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Philip Curry told the news outlet.

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troubadour Festival announces date in College Station
Texas Republican Introduces Bill To Ban College Polling Places
Texas lawmaker proposes bill to prohibit polling places at colleges
Accused drug dealer Abraham Escobar has been booked into the Brazos County jail facing multiple...
Accused drug dealer transferred to Brazos County jail
Brazos Valley business seeing benefits of nationwide retail surge
Brazos Valley business seeing benefits of nationwide retail surge
Rudder High School’s band known as The Rudder Regiment is a fixture on the sidelines at Merrill...
Rudder High School band raising funds for new trailer

Latest News

Road work generic
Street repairs to close College Station intersection
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead
Sunday Night Weather Update 2/19
Sunday Night Weather Update 2/19