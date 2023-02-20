February is canceled. Feeling more like late April to close out the month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter gave it the best try that it could in this La Niña year. Two big cold snaps and a few cool spells thrown in here and there, but overall it has been a warmer-than-average December, January, and February. After a weekend chill, the final week of February brings temperatures better suited for when spring is in full swing here in the Brazos Valley. Both highs and lows over the coming days will be more in tune with typical weather expected in late April.

ABOVE-AVERAGE HIGHS

Temperatures will find their way back to the 80° mark on area thermometers as the new week begins. A little sunshine but a lot of wind will help to nudge afternoon highs some 15° to 20° above where they are expected to be this early in the year. Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon, but that will happen behind the next “cold” front that reaches the Brazos Valley.

Forecast highs compared to average in February and April (KBTX)

The next weather system to move across Texas is arriving from the Pacific Ocean near Southern California and the Baja region of Mexico. That means it will not have a chance to drag winter air down from the north, but rather brings mild and drier air back to the Lone Star State. Afternoon temperatures take a small hit, likely falling out of the 80s, by late week -- but are still expected as much as 10° to 15° above the normal. As of Sunday night, there does not seem to be a cold front in the works that will be able to bring in a north wind with cold air backed up behind it.

MORNING LOWS ARE EXCEPTIONALLY WARM, TOO

Toss the jackets and coats away. You will not need them for the rest of this month, at the least. Like afternoon highs, morning temperatures are expected to run close to 20° above average almost every morning through the start of March.

Forecast morning lows are expected close to 20° above average through the week (KBTX)

At a time of the year when shivers and chills are common with typical lows around the mid-40s, sunrise thermometers are expected in the low-to-mid 60s to start our days. Gardners: looking to put some plants in the ground? The average last freeze in Bryan-College Station is noted around March 1st. Not to say that a late-season freeze or frost cannot still happen, but without one in sight through the start of the new month, it will likely be a safe time to start planting. March or April can still swing one last cold snap down to Texas. Keep an eye on temperatures if you decide to start planting!

NO BIG CHANGE IS EXPECTED ANYTIME SOON

The Climate Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley and much of Texas in a 60% to 70% chance for above-average temperatures through the start of March.

Climate Prediction Center's outlook for temperatures through the start of March (KBTX)

The latest outlook calls for all of March to likely be warmer-than-normal, too. The agency gives the month a 50% to 60% chance to end above average when all 31 days are done.

