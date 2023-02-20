Find Strength and Connection in Motherhood with FIT4MOM classes, programs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you a new mom trying to figure out how to get your groove back a giving birth? Well, we have a solution.

FIT4MOM is a postnatal fitness program that will encourage you to get back to your old self and connect with new moms along the way.

The owner of FIT4MOM BCS Ashley Houck says they help all moms find their “fit” and says instructors are on the journey with new moms from the beginning.

“We are there with you, right when you get pregnant. We are actually starting our FIT4BABY program tonight, and we will be at Lake Walk at 7:30 PM tonight. This is a program specifically for pregnant moms and it’s perfect for any trimester of pregnancy,” shared Houck.

FIT4MOM BCS offers a variety of classes and courses that will help you achieve your mental and physical goals. Their most popular class is Stroller Strides, a 60-minute class that includes strength training, cardio, and core restoration, all while entertaining little ones with songs, activities, and fun.

“It gives you the most interaction between mom and baby that allows you to involve your kid in the exercise process. So, instead of counting reps, we will sing a child’s song,” explained FIT4MOM’S Carin Douglas.

Douglas adds she enjoys FITSMOM because it gave her a sense of community and sisterhood.

“Coming here gave me a community of other moms that I can lean and rely on, and trust having around my child.”

Houck shares, FITMOM saved her life.

“I’m a mom of three, when I first had children I had no idea what I was doing. Around month 2 I struggled with post-partum depression and joining FIT4MOM saved my life.”

Want to join the Mamas? Click locations to find out exactly when and where the next class meets.

To sign up for FIT4BABY SESSIONS or to view workout dates click here. The Winter Fit4Baby session starts February 20. The Spring Fit4Baby session starts in April.

