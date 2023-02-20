FM 60 west will close for 10 days in Deanville beginning next week

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following notice has been shared by the Texas Department of Transportation:

Beginning Monday, February 27, 2023, the Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor will close FM 60 West for an attenuator installation at the railroad bridge in Deanville. 

Traffic will be detoured via SH 21 and SH 36 during this closure.

Weather permitting, this closure will last 10 days. 

Motorists who travel in this area should obey all warning signs.

This $121,130.00 attenuator installation project is contracted to Cross Plus Construction, LLC, out of China Springs, Texas.  TxDOT and their contractor appreciate everyone’s patience during this work.

