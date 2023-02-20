Get a taste of Mardi Gras at Remnant of Nawlins

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday marks a popular holiday celebrated around the world, that reminds many of New Orleans, Mardi Gras. It’s a time filled with celebrations, colorful beads and delicious food. One place you can taste the culture of Louisiana in the Brazos Valley is Remnant of Nawlins.

“It’s a time that everybody gets a chance to let their hair down and just have a good time,” Remnant of Nawlins owner Korey Thomas said. “Enjoy the city, enjoy company, enjoy culture.”

Love is the main ingredient that makes Louisiana staples like boudin balls, red beans and rice and king cake so delicious, according to Thomas.

“Louisiana is not a rich state, but we’re rich in culture and we’re rich in love,” Thomas said. “I believe that the most love that I’ve seen expressed was around the kitchen table or just in the house cooking.”

Thomas and his team closed the restaurant Monday to prepare for a Mardi Gras extravaganza Tuesday. It will be held at the restaurant, 1416 Groesbeck Street in Bryan, at noon.

“We’re looking to try to bring as much of the Mardi Gras culture to the BCS,” Thomas said.

The festivities will follow the BCS Chamber of Commerce’s Community Impact Awards Luncheon where Thomas will be an honoree.

“Ultimately, I feel like this is an award that should be received by everybody who supported the Remnant because we’re able to do what we do in the community due to the customers and the support we get from the BCS,” Thomas said.

Thomas is grateful to offer a piece of the New Orleans culture in the Brazos Valley. The restaurant was founded by Thomas and his mother-in-law, who also had a passion for great food and Louisiana culture.

“After her passing, I just felt motivated and compelled to keep that dream alive,” Thomas said.

Along with dining in the restaurant, you can keep up with Remnant of Nawlins on Facebook.

