Giving up meat for Lent? Check out the seafood options at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Giving up meat for Lent does not mean you have to give up going out to brunch with your friends!

Another Broken Egg has a variety of delicious seafood or meatless options to satisfy your cravings.

The Crab Cake Benedict is one of those options.

Take jumbo lump crab cakes and put them on an English muffin, topped with poached eggs, andouille-infused hollandaise, red peppers and green onions, and you’ve got yourself the perfect meal!

This dish is usually served with grits or fresh country potatoes, but customers can also substitute fresh seasonal fruit or City Grits® for an additional charge.

Before the start of Lent on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Another Broken Egg is celebrating Fat Tuesday with some amazing deals.

In honor of Mardi Gras, customers who dine at Another Broken Egg on Tuesday, Feb. 21 will have the choice between a free order of beignets with the purchase of any entree or 50 percent off the Mardi Gras Omelette.

You can catch Co-Owner Tap Bentz as guest co-host on The Three the week of Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24.

