New water tower nears completion on State Highway 6

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following information has been shared by the City of College Station regarding its new water tower on Highway 6:

The City of College Station’s new water tower near the Baylor Scott & White hospital on State Highway 6 is nearing completion. Starting this week, water customers may notice discolored water and changes in pressure as the new tower is placed into service.

Customers can help minimize the impact by calling utility dispatch at 855-528-4278 when they notice the expected changes.

The tower establishes a new, separate pressure plane for the area bounded by Raintree Drive, Rock Prairie Road, the south city limit, and State Highway 6. As College Station has grown, some customers have experienced higher-than-optimal pressures, which can create problems with irrigation systems and plumbing.

Establishing a new pressure plane allows Water Services to adjust pressures to optimal levels.

The additional storage also allows the system to handle high demands better, reducing the effects on system pressure.

