Plan your wedding and give back to the community at the 32nd Annual Wedding Show & Benefit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Wedding Association has it all at this year’s Spring Wedding Show & Benefit.

Come out to the Brazos County Expo Complex on Feb. 26 from 12-4 p.m.

Meet local wedding professionals at this one-stop shop to plan for your big day. It’s more than fun and games, it’s also for a great cause.

Ticket sales support the Pink Alliance, a local nonprofit that supports those newly diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Pink Alliance’s mission is to serve our community by providing reliable, informative resources, inspiring hope through individual and group support, and offering access to medical treatments for those with limited means.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

