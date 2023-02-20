Reason to Smile - February 20, 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Gabriel Gomez, a senior at Bryan High School.

Gomez is a 2023 National Merit Scholarship finalist after being named a semifinalist in September 2022.

Bryan ISD says he is in the final stages of competing for one of 7,250 national merit scholarships worth nearly 28 million dollars.

Gomez will be honored at the Bryan ISD school board meeting Tuesday, February 21.

In September, we announced that Gabriel Gomez, Bryan High senior, was a 2023 National Merit Semifinalist. Well, you can take off that "semi" because Gabriel is a 2023 National Merit Scholarship Finalist!!! 🏆



Way to go, Gabriel! We are SO proud of you. 👏#BryanProud@LaneBuban pic.twitter.com/8XbmlFTVP8 — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) February 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.