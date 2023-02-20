Reason to Smile - February 20, 2023

Gabriel Gomez is a 2023 National Merit Scholarship finalist
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Gabriel Gomez, a senior at Bryan High School.

Gomez is a 2023 National Merit Scholarship finalist after being named a semifinalist in September 2022.

Bryan ISD says he is in the final stages of competing for one of 7,250 national merit scholarships worth nearly 28 million dollars.

Gomez will be honored at the Bryan ISD school board meeting Tuesday, February 21.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troubadour Festival announces date in College Station
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Road work generic
Street repairs to close College Station intersection
To prepare for the upcoming kitten season, Six Kittens Rescue put together a fun event for the...
Six Kittens Rescue hosts inaugural kitten shower
A new food pantry in the Brazos Valley is looking for volunteers ahead of its first evening...
New food pantry, Sweet Oak Collaborative, seeks volunteers

Latest News

Reason to Smile - February 13, 2023
Reason to Smile - February 13, 2023
Reason to Smile - February 13, 2023
Reason to Smile - February 13, 2023
Reason to Smile - February 6, 2023
Reason to Smile - February 6, 2023
Reason to Smile - February 6, 2023
Reason to Smile - February 6, 2023