Reason to Smile - February 20, 2023
Gabriel Gomez is a 2023 National Merit Scholarship finalist
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Gabriel Gomez, a senior at Bryan High School.
Gomez is a 2023 National Merit Scholarship finalist after being named a semifinalist in September 2022.
Bryan ISD says he is in the final stages of competing for one of 7,250 national merit scholarships worth nearly 28 million dollars.
Gomez will be honored at the Bryan ISD school board meeting Tuesday, February 21.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.