Senior led Tigers roll into the playoffs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team is no stranger to the playoffs.

“Going into the playoffs, it’s a different kind of ball game. We all know that it’s win or go home,” said head coach Andrew Daily.

The tigers haven’t missed post-season play since 2014.

Daily says this year his teams greatest strength is their chemistry.

“It’s their chemistry. First and foremost, their chemistry,” exclaimed Daily. “That bond with one another. They thrive off of each others energy.”

The tigers are led by strong senior class including Zaylan Duren and Kaden Lewis who are averaging a combined 25 points per game.

“It’s been a great season so far playing with my team,” said Lewis. “A lot of us have been playing together the past 4 years.”

“We’ve been playing together for about 12 years,” said while smiling at his teammate. “He’s goofy but he’s going to get the job done. I can count on him.”

While it seems normal for a senior to be leading his team, for Lewis its an accomplishment to just be on the court.

“It’s been a great journey. I had to come back, push through.”

Back in July of 2021 the tiger basketball player’s lung was pierced by a bullet while playing the game he loves at a local park.

“He’s our spark plug. He is the one that gets us going,” said Daily. “It’s a blessing for him to still be able to have life and then for him to come back and be able to play that just shows how gracious god can be.”

Almost two years later his only goal is making it to states.

“My goal is to try and get us to state, lead us and just do what we got to do to win.”

The Tigers will tipoff in the Bi-District Championship against Waco University on Tuesday at Rockdale High School.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.