Shop at Turner, Pierce, and Fultz homestore, receive 20% off!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have ever been to Washington Avenue in Navasota, you may have come across Turner, Pierce, and Fultz appliance and hardware store.

Well, did you know they have a homestore next door that sells additional furniture at an affordable price?

Store Manager Peggy Leibham says the homestore gets a lot of name-branded items from Ashley, Coaster Fine Furniture, to Sealy.

“We have very affordable prices. We have a top selection of furniture. From sofas, love seats, recliners, bedding, lamps, end tables, and so much more.”

The store manager admits, the Main store at 604 W Washington Avenue has more exclusive furniture but says her location carries modern furniture for everyday use.

“We carry more customer-friendly, more children-friendly furniture.”

Turner, Pierce, and Fultz strives to be the best choice for everyone, they even offer store-to-home delivery throughout the Brazos Valley.

Leibham says if you come in and purchase over $1500 worth of furniture, you’ll get 20% off.

If you see something you like, please call the Home Store at (936) 825-6433.

