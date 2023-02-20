Six Kittens Rescue hosts inaugural kitten shower

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To prepare for the upcoming kitten season, Six Kittens Rescue put together a fun event for the community Sunday.

The organization hosted its first-ever kitten shower at Downtown Uncorked in College Station.

The free event featured food, cat-inspired games, temporary tattoos and more.

Six Kittens Rescue also got to raise awareness about their organization.

Co-Founder Mallori Girard says this was a perfect time to have the event because kitten season will be starting in March and the group will be preparing to help a lot of kittens in need.

“Last year we got up to 94 kittens in our program at one time. That’s a lot of kittens, a lot of mouths to feed,” Girard said. “Roughly around 300 kittens come through our program each year.”

Six Kittens Rescue has also created a registry on Amazon for the items they will be needing. You can also donate to their Venmo.

