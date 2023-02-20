Street repairs to close College Station intersection

The City of College Station said an intersection near Texas A&M will close beginning Monday, February 20.
Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station said an intersection near Texas A&M will close beginning Monday, February 20.

Concrete repairs at College Main and Church Avenue will force crews to close the intersection.

The City said work should be complete by Thursday and the intersection will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troubadour Festival announces date in College Station
Texas Republican Introduces Bill To Ban College Polling Places
Texas lawmaker proposes bill to prohibit polling places at colleges
Accused drug dealer Abraham Escobar has been booked into the Brazos County jail facing multiple...
Accused drug dealer transferred to Brazos County jail
Brazos Valley business seeing benefits of nationwide retail surge
Brazos Valley business seeing benefits of nationwide retail surge
Rudder High School’s band known as The Rudder Regiment is a fixture on the sidelines at Merrill...
Rudder High School band raising funds for new trailer

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather Update 2/19
Sunday Night Weather Update 2/19
Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/19
Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/19
More than 80 teams gathered Saturday at Grand Station in College Station for the annual Junior...
Annual JA Bowl-a-thon raises funds for financial literacy programs
A new food pantry in the Brazos Valley is looking for volunteers ahead of its first evening...
New food pantry, Sweet Oak Collaborative, seeks volunteers