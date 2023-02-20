Street repairs to close College Station intersection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station said an intersection near Texas A&M will close beginning Monday, February 20.

Concrete repairs at College Main and Church Avenue will force crews to close the intersection.

The City said work should be complete by Thursday and the intersection will reopen.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: The College Main-Church Avenue intersection will be temporarily closed Monday through Thursday for repairs. The closure is not associated with the crane removal on College Main.https://t.co/S7VnmnSlmH — College Station (@CityofCS) February 17, 2023

