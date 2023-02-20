Take the stress out of wedding planning by attending the WABV Spring Wedding Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Your partner popped the question and you said “yes!” So, now what?

Wedding planning can be stressful. That’s why the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley is hosting their annual Spring Wedding Show, with the best wedding and event vendors in the Brazos Valley right there at your disposal.

Wedding experts say finding the perfect venue should be at the very top of your “to do” list.

7F’s VP of Marketing, Ginger Lundell, says choosing your venue should be the first step because your venue outlines the backdrop for your wedding.

“Your venue aligns you with how many guests you can invite. It will also align you with how many vendors you need to work with outside of your venue,” she said.

Venues like 7F Lodge & Events provide couples with bartending, catering and cake.

“Once you know that about your venue, you get to make the detailed choices,” Lundell said.

After securing your venue, it’s time to find the perfect dress.

At Coreena’s Bridal, it’s truly all about the bride.

Owner Coreena Ferrata says her team tries to know everything they can about the bride before she comes in.

“We really want to make sure that we’re tailoring her appointment to make it as personal as possible for her,” Ferrata explained.

One way they’re doing this is by welcoming all of the bride’s loved ones to the appointment with her.

“We don’t have a limit on group sizes. We want to make sure every person who is important in the decision making process gets to be there. They have a private room so they’ll feel like they’re the only ones there. Each bride also has a personalized stylist, so the attention is fully on them,” she said.

Next up is the floral arrangements. That’s where companies like Garden Party Floral by Green Teams Inc. come in.

They offer complimentary design consultations to help couples explore every decorative option available and set the tone for their custom creations.

Interiorscape Manager, Suzy Gallagher, says it’s important to start working with a florist as soon as possible in the planning process, because certain flowers do not bloom year round, or have much higher prices in their off-season.

As the couple enjoys dinner at the Sweethearts’ Table or gets down on the dancefloor, they’ll want to make sure they have the best tasting cocktails in hand at all times.

Cocktails 4 U is one of the Brazos Valley’s few catering services dedicated to cocktails and beverages.

Owner Jennifer Slovacek says they can customize cocktails to match exactly what the bride and groom want.

“We have a bunch of our own specialty cocktail recipes or the bride and groom can bring their own recipes to us and we’ll create them the way they want them for their big day,” Slovacek said.

Slovacek encourages couples to book with them early in the wedding planning process, so they can provide the best service possible.

This is a message that is echoed by all event vendors.

“The moment you find the venue, book it,” Lundell said.

Ferrata says she starts helping brides find their dress a year or more in advance.

Lead Planner and Owner of Perfectly Planned, Jennifer Atkins, says her company has a similar timeline.

“If we’re doing a full planning for them, we book them a year to a year-and-a-half in advance,” Atkins said.

Perfectly Planned is a family owned, boutique wedding planning and coordination company. They will accompany couples to all of their rental appointments and help them choose everything from the chargers and flatware to the floral center pieces.

“We want to make sure that everything is very cohesive on the day of the wedding,” she said.

If you loved the Sweethearts’ Table set up in the video above, be sure to check out Premiere Events for all of your wedding rental needs.

The 32nd Annual Spring Wedding Show & Benefit is happening on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Center.

Proceeds from ticket sales for this event will be donated to The Pink Alliance, whose mission is support those newly-diagnosed with breast cancer.

To purchase your $15 ticket, visit this link.

At the Spring Wedding Show, you’ll be able to talk one-on-one with all of these vendors (and so many more), so this is an event you don’t want to miss.

