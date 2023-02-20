Taylor IV Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV earned SEC Player of Week honors for his stellar play in victories over Arkansas and Missouri last week, the league office announced on Monday.

Taylor, from Dallas, Texas, averaged 19.5 points and 5.0 assists in the two victories as the Aggies kept pace in the SEC standings. Taylor connected on 60% of his 3-point tries and over 45% of all this field goal attempts. His pesky style of defense also produced a pair of steals in both games as the Aggies limited the Razorbacks and Tigers to more than 10 points below their overall and SEC scoring averages. The SEC leader in free throw percentage, Taylor made 13-of-15 free throws in the victories, including a perfect 10-of-10 effort in the Aggies’ road victory over Mizzou on Saturday.

It was Taylor’s first SEC Player of the Week honor and marked the second SEC weekly honor of his career. Taylor was previously named SEC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 20, 2021. It was the second SEC Player of the Week honor by the Aggies in 2022-23 (Julius Marble, Jan. 9, 2023). It’s the first time since 2017-18 that two Texas A&M players earned Player of the Week honors in the same season (Admon Gilder, Nov. 13; Tyler Davis, Jan. 22).

Earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors was Kentucky’s Chris Livingston (Akron, Ohio), who averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in wins at Mississippi State and over No. 10 Tennessee. He scored all 13 of his points against the Bulldogs in the second half and notched his first career double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in the win over the Volunteers.

