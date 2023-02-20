Texas A&M men’s basketball enters AP Top 25

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Men’s College Basketball Poll for Week 16.

This is the first top 25 ranking for the Aggies since they were No. 24 in Week 2 of the season.

The Aggies were receiving votes last week and picked up a two more SEC wins this week, 62-56 over Arkansas at home and 69-60 on the road at Missouri. A&M is now 12-2 in conference play and 20-7 overall.

Texas A&M is one of three SEC teams ranked with Alabama at No. 2 and Tennessee at No. 11. The Aggies play Tennessee this Tuesday at Reed Arena and they wrap up the regular season against Alabama on March 4th at Reed Arena.

NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25 Week 16

Houston Alabama Kansas UCLA Purude Virginia Arizona Texas Baylor Marquette Tennessee Gonzaga Miami Kansas State Saint Mary’s Xavier Indiana UConn Creighton Providence Northwestern San Diego State Iowa State TCU Texas A&M

