Texas A&M men’s basketball enters AP Top 25

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Men’s College Basketball Poll for Week 16.

This is the first top 25 ranking for the Aggies since they were No. 24 in Week 2 of the season.

The Aggies were receiving votes last week and picked up a two more SEC wins this week, 62-56 over Arkansas at home and 69-60 on the road at Missouri. A&M is now 12-2 in conference play and 20-7 overall.

Texas A&M is one of three SEC teams ranked with Alabama at No. 2 and Tennessee at No. 11. The Aggies play Tennessee this Tuesday at Reed Arena and they wrap up the regular season against Alabama on March 4th at Reed Arena.

NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25 Week 16

  1. Houston
  2. Alabama
  3. Kansas
  4. UCLA
  5. Purude
  6. Virginia
  7. Arizona
  8. Texas
  9. Baylor
  10. Marquette
  11. Tennessee
  12. Gonzaga
  13. Miami
  14. Kansas State
  15. Saint Mary’s
  16. Xavier
  17. Indiana
  18. UConn
  19. Creighton
  20. Providence
  21. Northwestern
  22. San Diego State
  23. Iowa State
  24. TCU
  25. Texas A&M

