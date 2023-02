PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Bernhardt Winery took home the saddle at the Houston Rodeo.

The winery competed in this year’s Rodeo Uncorked Roundup International Wine Competition.

Bernhardt Winery was awarded Reserve Grand Champion Best in Show for its Antiquity Chardonnay 2020 Reserve.

