Aggie baseball to host Lamar Tuesday at 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After completing a sweep of Seattle U to open the 2023 campaign, the Texas A&M Aggies will continue their 8-game homestead to open the season on Tuesday when they host Lamar in a standalone game at Blue Bell Park at Olsen Field.

AGAINST THE CARDINALS The Aggies and Cardinals have met on the diamond 43 times before with Texas A&M holding a 36-7 all-time advantage. The teams used to play an annual rivalry, playing in all but one year from 1986 to 2006; however, Texas A&M and Lamar had only met once (2019) since 2006 prior to last season’s 9-3 Aggie win at Blue Bell Park.

12 TAKEAWAYS FROM A SWEEP OF SEATTLE U 1 - The Aggies drew 25 bases on balls in the series, including 14 walks in the finale. The 25 walks is the most by an Aggie team in a three-game series since drawing 26 free bases vs Bowling Green to open the 2017 season.

2 - Texas A&M ranked 179th in the country in fielding percentage in 2022, but was nearly perfect vs Seattle U, committing just 1 error over the course of the weekend. It is the first 3-game stretch with 1 or less miscues since last year’s season-opening sweep of Fordham.

3 - Freshman Max Kaufer got the start behind the dish in Game 1 for the Aggies, becoming the first freshman backstop to start a season opener since Hunter Coleman in 2017.

4 - Jace LaViolette hit two home runs in Saturday’s 6-3 win, going 424 and 421 feet respectively, to become the first Aggie freshman with a multi-homer game since Ryan Targac vs Missouri in 2021.

5 - Of the 10 pitchers the Aggies used, five made their Texas A&M debut.

6 - Nathan Dettmer became the first Aggie pitcher to get consecutive Opening Day starts on the mound since Khalid Balouli in 2001 and 2002.

7 - Jack Moss reached base in eight of his 14 plate appearances, drawing five walks and driving in three runs.

8 - Moss and Jordan Thompson each did not strike out during the series, making them the only Aggies with at least 10 plate appearances vs SU without a strikeout.

9 - Nine of the 10 Aggie pitchers used recorded at least one strikeout .

10 - The attendance of 6,719 on Opening Night was highest since 2017 the third highest Opening Night crowd at Blue Bell Park since it was renovated in 2012.

11 - Jim Schlossnagle is now 6-0 on Opening Weekends at Texas A&M.

12 - The Aggies only trailed for 3.5 of the 27 innings played over the weekend.

