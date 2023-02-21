Allen Academy girls’ basketball gearing up for state tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy girls’ basketball team will compete in the TAPPS 2A state tournament on Wednesday at Waco Robinson High School.

This is their first appearance in the state tournament since re-joining TAPPS in 2017. They last won a state title in 2016 when they were a part of TCAL.

The Lady Rams won TAPPS 2A District 6 with an 11-1 record. They’ve cruised through the playoffs, winning their first-round game against Bracken Christian 49-26 and then taking down Covenant Christian 54-26 on Friday. The Lady Rams hope to bring home their first state championship since 2016.

“I think it would really mean a lot mostly because this group has been so special,” Allen Academy head coach Sammi Chambers said. “I have three seniors that are all captains and great leaders, but everyone else has really bought into what we’re doing and it’s been something that we’ve been working toward not really since the season, but since the off-season. We probably had our most bought-in off-season in my whole time here. I would be so proud of my team because they deserve it,” Chambers added.

The Lady Rams and Hallettsville Sacred Heart will tip things off at 2:00 p,m, on Wednesday in the state semifinals. The winner advances to Thursday’s championship game.

