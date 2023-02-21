BCS Chamber honors Community Impact Award Winners

Since 2003, the BCS Chamber has recognized Hispanic, African-American, Asian, American-Indian and woman business owners who have significantly impacted the community.
2023 BCS Chamber Community Impact Awards
2023 BCS Chamber Community Impact Awards(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce honored four business owners Tuesday at the annual Community Impact Awards luncheon.

Award winners this year are Sabi Boutique owners Meredith Stancik-McAuliffe and Janis Stancik, Remnants of Nawlins owner Korey Thomas, and Goldstar Barber Studio owner Mike Espitia.

”Everything that we’re doing, creating opportunities, giving back to the community, all the stuff like that that we’re doing, we’re not doing for awards and recognition,” Espitia said. “But now I’m showing the staff, like, the hard work you’re putting in, it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

“It just really highlights the importance of shopping small, and shopping local, so that way businesses can really impact the Bryan-College Station area,” Stancik-McAuliffe added.

To commemorate the 20th year of the award, 20 previous recipients were also honored Tuesday during the luncheon held at Pebble Creek Country Club.

