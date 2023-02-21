Brazos Christian making state tournament for second time in program history

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Lady Eagles were able to punch their ticket to state thanks to a buzzer beater by Brooke Jacobus on Saturday.

Brazos Christian is returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2008 which was the only other time they have played at state.

They’re sitting in first place in TAPPS 3A District 3 and are undefeated in district play.

The Eagles and Tomball Rose Hill will tip off their semifinal game at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

