Brazos Valley Food Bank looking for people to host spring food drives, volunteer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank helps thousands of people as they fight to end hunger in the community.

Operations Director Ebony Knight says no matter the season, there’s always a need.

“It’s important to note that we do a lot of emphasis in the holiday time and the big KBTX Food For Families Food Drive, we have gone through about half that food through the sorting and distribution process,” Knight said. “What we are looking for now is more volunteers to sort through the rest of that and other donation opportunities in the form of food drives.”

On top of volunteering or making a donation, you can even host your own food drive in the community.

“Jump on our website, bvfb.org, and click on the ‘get involved’ link,” Knight said. “What you will see there is lots of cool ideas on food drives, collection opportunities, competitions.”

She says now is the perfect time to start your involvement with the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

“With community groups right now, it’s a great time in between seasons, before the summertime, before the kids are out of school to take advantage of that lull right into spring break and volunteer and make some competition out of the collection events that you can hold,” Knight said.

