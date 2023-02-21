Consol’s Becerra signs softball scholarship with Clarendon College

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School senior Leah Becerra signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Clarendon Community College in Clarendon, Texas on Tuesday.

Leah plays infield 9mostly third base) and is a 2 year letter winner for the Lady Tigers.

Leah plans on majoring in Criminal Justice with the hopes to transfer to University of Houston Victoria to finish up her softball and college career.

