Consol’s Becerra signs softball scholarship with Clarendon College

A&M Consolidated High School senior Leah Becerra signed a National Letter of Intent to play...
A&M Consolidated High School senior Leah Becerra signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Clarendon Community College in Clarendon, Texas on Tuesday.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School senior Leah Becerra signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Clarendon Community College in Clarendon, Texas on Tuesday.

Leah plays infield 9mostly third base) and is a 2 year letter winner for the Lady Tigers.

Leah plans on majoring in Criminal Justice with the hopes to transfer to University of Houston Victoria to finish up her softball and college career.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atmos, the College Station Fire Department, and College Station Utilities work to stop the leak...
Evacuation for College Station gas leak lifted, line remains broken
The crash backed up traffic Tuesday morning.
Train crash causes delays in Bryan
Road work generic
Street repairs to close College Station intersection
Starting this week, water customers may notice discolored water and changes in pressure as the...
New water tower nears completion on State Highway 6
Nurse shortage affects Brazos Valley hospitals.
Hundreds of healthcare jobs looking to be filled in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Allen Academy vs Bracken Christian
Allen Academy girls’ basketball gearing up for state tournament
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
2023 Brazos Christian Girls Basketball
Brazos Christian making state tournament for second time in program history