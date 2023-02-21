The deadline to win a dream wedding is approaching

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The time to register for this year’s American Heroes Dream Wedding is coming to an end.

You have until Saturday to enter your name for the wedding of your dreams, all expenses paid.

Travis Rollins with American Heroes Dream Wedding stopped by The Three to share the details and rules.

Teachers, members of the military, and first responders who live in the Brazos Valley are eligible to win. The winning couple will get a wedding of up to 75 guests at the Inn at Quarry Ridge. Additional services include Downtown Event Services, DJ services, Epicures, Cocktails 4 U, and many more at no cost.

“Really the only thing you have to pay for is the airfare to get to the honeymoon. There are 30 local vendors contributing,” said Rollins.

wedding (kbtx)

Registration is open and will close Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced the week of March 1, 2023, and will be able to choose any available Saturday date in August 2023.

Register here.

