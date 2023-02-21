The deadline to win a dream wedding is approaching

Registration will close Saturday, February 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The time to register for this year’s American Heroes Dream Wedding is coming to an end.

You have until Saturday to enter your name for the wedding of your dreams, all expenses paid.

Travis Rollins with American Heroes Dream Wedding stopped by The Three to share the details and rules.

Teachers, members of the military, and first responders who live in the Brazos Valley are eligible to win. The winning couple will get a wedding of up to 75 guests at the Inn at Quarry Ridge. Additional services include Downtown Event Services, DJ services, Epicures, Cocktails 4 U, and many more at no cost.

“Really the only thing you have to pay for is the airfare to get to the honeymoon. There are 30 local vendors contributing,” said Rollins.

wedding
wedding(kbtx)

Registration is open and will close Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced the week of March 1, 2023, and will be able to choose any available Saturday date in August 2023.

Register here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atmos, the College Station Fire Department, and College Station Utilities work to stop the leak...
Evacuation for College Station gas leak lifted, line remains broken
The crash backed up traffic Tuesday morning.
Train crash causes delays in Bryan
Road work generic
Street repairs to close College Station intersection
Starting this week, water customers may notice discolored water and changes in pressure as the...
New water tower nears completion on State Highway 6
Nurse shortage affects Brazos Valley hospitals.
Hundreds of healthcare jobs looking to be filled in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

The Three is teaming up with Morning Save to bring you some of the hottest products on the...
Local Deal Drop: Get the best products for the lowest price
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the beautiful Hilltop Lakes community.
Hot Homes: For sale in Normangee
Find Strength and Connection in Motherhood with FIT4MOM classes, programs
Find Strength and Connection in Motherhood with FIT4MOM classes, programs
Shop at Turner, Pierce, and Fultz homestore, receive 20% off!
Shop at Turner, Pierce, and Fultz homestore, receive 20% off!