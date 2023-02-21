Dietitian shares how to celebrate National Grain-Free Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days like National Grain-Free Day bring awareness to the challenges food restrictions can cause. According to dietician Sahar Fayad with Vital Nutrition 12, acknowledging those who can’t digest wheat and grains is fairly new. This restriction keeps people away from simple things like rice, pasta and bread.

“It creates a lot of social dysfunction, so when they show up at parties, there’s not a lot of options to choose from,” Fayad said.

The dietitian doesn’t treat a lot of patients with these dietary restrictions but said many people don’t know they need to refrain from it. Some symptoms include bloating, chronic weight loss and constant diarrhea after eating food with grains.

Typically, whole grains are recommended by professionals like Fayad because it’s heart-healthy but replacements for those unable to have them are starchy vegetables like potatoes, beans, legumes and lentils. Cassava flour can be used for pancakes and bread, nuts and dried fruit are other replacement options.

Most proteins like chicken are typically fine for those with dietary restrictions, according to the dietitian.

“We just want to make sure we’re spicing it accordingly,” Fayad said. “They’ll add gluten or wheat sometimes to stabilize the seasonings.

The Vital Nutrition 12 owner said spices like oregano, salt and pepper are normally safe to eat, but she recommends double-checking spice mixes.

Those who don’t have to navigate dietary restrictions but make accommodations for those who do is another part of National Grain-Free Day. Fayad said it can be difficult for those with restrictions to shop in grocery stores and feel included in social settings. An easy way to ease this is by accommodating them with a dish or two at gatherings so that their choices aren’t as limited.

“Just making sure there’s an option for them so they’re not just eating salads at every dinner party,” Fayad said.

