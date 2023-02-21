Employee arrested after shooting at Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel

Deputies respond to a report of multiple shots fired at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Mound...
Deputies respond to a report of multiple shots fired at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Mound House, Nev. on Feb. 20, 2023.(KOLO)
By Amanda Alvarado, Mike Watson and David Kohut
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUND HOUSE, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A female employee at Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Nevada was arrested after a shooting at the brothel, KOLO reports.

Authorities say they received a call Monday night about a fight between two co-workers at the brothel. When they arrived, they heard shooting and evacuated the business.

Investigators say that an employee had fired her gun and then barricaded herself in a room. She surrendered after several hours of negotiation and was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 577-5206, or email detective@lyoncounty.org. You can also anonymously make a report to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large natural gas leak was reported Monday afternoon at Texas Avenue and Richards Street in...
Update: Evacuation orders have not been lifted for gas leak, CSPD confirms
Road work generic
Street repairs to close College Station intersection
Starting this week, water customers may notice discolored water and changes in pressure as the...
New water tower nears completion on State Highway 6
Nurse shortage affects Brazos Valley hospitals.
Hundreds of healthcare jobs looking to be filled in the Brazos Valley
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin ups tensions over Ukraine, suspending START nuke pact
Irene O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.
‘You can’t sit around’: Spunky 105-year-old woman shares advice on longevity
The crash backed up traffic Tuesday morning.
Train crash causes delays in Bryan
It's Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime