Focus at Four: Latest economic report shows unemployment rate remains low in Bryan, College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An economic report from Texas A&M University shows some good news for the Bryan-College Station area.

According to the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center, the local unemployment rate declined from 3.2% to 3.1% in December. At the national level, the rate was 3.5% in December, according to the report.

“The unemployment rate is low in relation to other metropolitan areas in the state,“ said Andrew Rettenmaier, Executive Associate Director of PERC. “Our local unemployment rate is the 4th lowest, and trails Amarillo and Austin and Midland.”

Some of the highlights of the research included:

The Business-Cycle Index increased 0.8% from November 2022 to December 2022.

The local unemployment rate decreased to 3.1% in December 2022 compared to 3.2% in November.

December’s local nonfarm employment increased by 0.3% from November to December.

Inflation-adjusted taxable sales were down by almost 1% from November to December.

The report also found some not-so-good news concerning the housing market in Bryan-College Station. The number of housing permits has fallen substantially in recent months.

An inflation-adjusted housing price index increased to 21% between the start of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.

“Since May, we’ve also seen a big decline in building permits being issued locally. The five-month average has gone down dramatically and we’ve also seen this decline in new permits is something happening statewide,” said Rettenmaier.

