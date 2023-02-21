Hot Homes: For sale in Normangee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the beautiful Hilltop Lakes community.

The Hilltop Lakes community is located about 45 minutes from the Bryan-College Station area and provides an impressive array of amenities, including unlimited golfing on its pristine golf course.

In addition to the golf course, the community features a unique Texas-shaped pool, several private lakes stocked with a variety of fish species, an airstrip with hangars, horse stables, tennis and volleyball courts, a restaurant, and a large community center.

Overall, this home is the perfect place to enjoy an active lifestyle.

Situated on a desirable corner lot, the home itself boasts an abundance of natural light and serene views of the surrounding area.

Inside the home, you’ll find a spacious living area with a fireplace and built-in shelves.

The kitchen boasts sleek stainless steel appliances, a large island, quartz countertops, an eating bar, ample cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast area for enjoying your morning coffee or casual meals.

The primary bedroom is a true retreat, featuring an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a large soaking tub, a separate shower, and 2 walk-in closets.

