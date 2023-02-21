Hot Homes: For sale in Normangee

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the beautiful Hilltop Lakes community.
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the beautiful Hilltop Lakes community.(Cherry Ruffino)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the beautiful Hilltop Lakes community.

The Hilltop Lakes community is located about 45 minutes from the Bryan-College Station area and provides an impressive array of amenities, including unlimited golfing on its pristine golf course.

In addition to the golf course, the community features a unique Texas-shaped pool, several private lakes stocked with a variety of fish species, an airstrip with hangars, horse stables, tennis and volleyball courts, a restaurant, and a large community center.

Overall, this home is the perfect place to enjoy an active lifestyle.

Situated on a desirable corner lot, the home itself boasts an abundance of natural light and serene views of the surrounding area.

Inside the home, you’ll find a spacious living area with a fireplace and built-in shelves.

The kitchen boasts sleek stainless steel appliances, a large island, quartz countertops, an eating bar, ample cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast area for enjoying your morning coffee or casual meals.

The primary bedroom is a true retreat, featuring an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a large soaking tub, a separate shower, and 2 walk-in closets.

For more details, watch the video above or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large natural gas leak was reported Monday afternoon at Texas Avenue and Richards Street in...
Update: Evacuation orders have not been lifted for gas leak, CSPD confirms
Road work generic
Street repairs to close College Station intersection
Starting this week, water customers may notice discolored water and changes in pressure as the...
New water tower nears completion on State Highway 6
Nurse shortage affects Brazos Valley hospitals.
Hundreds of healthcare jobs looking to be filled in the Brazos Valley
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder

Latest News

Find Strength and Connection in Motherhood with FIT4MOM classes, programs
Find Strength and Connection in Motherhood with FIT4MOM classes, programs
Shop at Turner, Pierce, and Fultz homestore, receive 20% off!
Shop at Turner, Pierce, and Fultz homestore, receive 20% off!
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - WABV
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - WABV
THE THR3E(Recurring) - turner pierce fultz
THE THR3E(Recurring) - turner pierce fultz