Hundreds of healthcare jobs looking to be filled in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -When you have an emergency, you want to know there are people ready to take care of you. But, the State of Texas says our supply of nurses won’t match the demand for at least the next decade.

After a pandemic that pushed healthcare workers to extreme limits, the nursing profession has taken a major hit. One Brazos Valley hospital, St. Joseph Health, told KBTX they’re battling a 26 % vacancy in nurses.

Kimberly Shaw started her nursing career back in the 90′s.

“I got into nursing mostly because my oldest daughter was born prematurely in the neonatal intensive care unit,” said Shaw. “I went to nursing school, became an LVN, then a registered nurse. Now, I’m the market president here at St. Joseph’s.”

Shaw explained that being a nurse is one of the most rewarding jobs in healthcare. She said nurses are essential to any patient’s success.

“They’re our eyes and ears for the physicians that aren’t here all day long,” said Shaw. “They’re assessing patients, giving treatments and so much more. There are so many different kinds of nurses. Our nurses here work extremely hard.”

St. Joseph Health has recently endured the same issue most healthcare providers are going through.

“There just aren’t enough nurses to go around. We’ve had a nurse shortage for nearly 35 years off and on. But, after the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become very apparent. We’ve had a lot of people leave our workforce. Lots of need and not enough supply,” Shaw said. “We’ve had nurses go into fields where they’re able to work from home and that sort of thing. I think now, kids in school want to be YouTube influencers and they’re thinking less and less about health care.”

Director Of Training And Development at HealthPoint, Jeannie Delgado, told KBTX it’s not just nursing jobs where they’re seeing shortages.

“Here at HealthPoint we have a skilled clinical professional shortage,” said Delgado. “Meaning the workers who check rooms, vitals, communicate with patients until they meet providers.”

Delgado blamed the shortage partly due to the lack of available training and education resources in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, many considering careers in the clinical field had increasingly limited options. The Brazos Valley lost an accrediting school, and locations offering hands-on training decreased. These factors exacerbated the need for clinical professionals, specifically in rural and underserved community healthcare settings,” said Delgado. “HealthPoint is excited to announce a partnership with the National Institute of Medical Assistant Advancement. The partnership aims to reduce barriers to entry into the clinical profession and expand services in rural and underserved communities.”

St. Joseph Health is also going to spread awareness to different demographics, so they’ll be informed of the need for first responders.

“We are trying to communicate with some local schools and we’re going to see if we can provide some knowledge of the situation to kids,” said Shaw. “So, they can have an idea of what it means to be a healthcare worker before they grow up and go to higher education. Health Care in general, partially nursing is such a rewarding career. I think it’s worth people looking into.”

