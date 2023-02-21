Local first responders say they’re prepared for hazmat situations involving trains

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In light of the East Palestine train derailment Brazos Valley first responders say they’re prepared should disaster ever strike here.

The Lone Star State is no stranger to railroads. Trains are a common sight with over 10,000 miles of rails crisscrossing across the state.

East Palestine’s train derailment was an awaking moment for Brazos Valley residents as they questioned if city, county, and regional officials are equipped to handle a similar situation.

According to the Association of American Railroads, America’s freight railroads operate the safest, most efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sound freight transportation system in the world, and while deadly train derailments are rare Brazos County first responders say plans are in place to help mitigate property loss, injuries, and fatalities should a catastrophe happen.

“We plan for the worst and hope for the best,” says Brazos County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Ware.

Ware says when it comes to emergency situations of any kind, especially train derailments involving chemical spills the age-old saying rings true if you fail to plan, you’re planning to fail. He says industry partners meet frequently to discuss emergency plans for various situations.

“From the planning side of things, we always want to get people at the table before the incident happens,’ says Ware. " Those industry partners, Union Pacific and the other companies that have chemicals on/at their facilities and stuff we come together once a month to discuss different emergency response plans, trying to tie the industry in with emergency responders so we’re not meeting that day of the emergency.”

Union Pacific is one of the state’s largest railroads. They say trains are the safest mode of transportation, delivering more than 99 percent of dangerous items to their destination safely. In a statement, Union Pacific says they share the same goals as its customers and the communities they serve - to deliver every tank car safely.

When asked what materials travel through the Brazos Valley, Union Pacific said they’re required by federal law to transport chemicals and other hazardous commodities that Americans use daily, including fertilizer, ethanol, crude oil, and chlorine.

Like city and county officials Union Pacific says they also have plans in place should an emergency occur.

“Union Pacific has a 24-hour, 365-days-a-year emergency critical center and a robust emergency management plan in place that is activated in the event of an emergency. We also have Hazardous Materials Management teams placed regionally throughout our network to prevent, prepare, and respond to emergency events. Union Pacific is using new technology and education to reduce variability and risks of derailment, and we are enhancing our training programs and re-emphasizing our safety culture through a joint effort with our union partners,” the statement read.

Here locally a major part of Brazos County’s incident response is the collaboration and mutual aid between various agencies.

“It may be a catastrophic incident but because of all the networking and the agreements that are in place between the agencies it makes the response a little easier,” Ware said.

The Brazos Valley is also in a unique position as it relates to disaster preparedness because of local emergency training opportunities provided by the Emergency Services Training Institute at TEEX. Nicholas Hickson is the program’s hazmat training manager.

“We train on full-scale rail cars, actual rail cars that have been damaged in derailments,’ said Hickson.

TEEX offers a full catalog of courses in emergency response and public safety, including Disaster Preparedness Management, Oil Spill Response, Infrastructure Disaster Management and Recovery and its world-renowned Specialized Fire Training and Texas Annual Fire Training Schools.

Hickson says having local hands-on training opportunities makes disaster response plans a little easier. He also says the training provides first responders with the confidence and skills needed to handle any situation.

“The last thing you want to do is put your hands on something for the first time when you’re in the middle of that response here we can practice as many times as needed so they can gain confidence and the skills in which they’re taught in a classroom setting,” said Hickson.

