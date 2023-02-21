NOAA’s Spring Outlook: Some good news for the Brazos Valley?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warmer-than-average weather has been the consistent trend for many months in the Brazos Valley. On a broader scale, January 2023 ended as the 6th warmest of record for the United States and 7th warmest for Earth. Locally, a triple dip La Niña allowed a few cold snaps to reach Central and Southeast Texas this winter, but overall it has been a very mild season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently released its official outlook for the spring season, some of which comes with little surprise given the ongoing trends.

DEFINING METEOROLOGICAL SPRING

Meteorological Spring is considered to be the three-month period of March, April, and May. Astronomically, spring does not begin until 4:24 pm on March 20th. For record-keeping and forecasting purposes, meteorologists look at the season of winter to end as March begins and summer to start with the first day of June.

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

No surprises here -- or at least it should not come as a surprise at this point -- the overall theme for Spring 2023 is expected to be warmer-than-average for the Brazos Valley, Texas, and a majority of the Southern United States.

Brazos Valley is forecast for a better-than-50% chance of above-average temperatures this spring (KBTX)

The Brazos Valley specifically has a forecast chance for a 50% to 60% chance of above-average temperatures. Locally, that means:

March 1st Average Low: 48° | Average High: 69°

March 15th Average Low: 52° | Average High: 72°

April 1st Average Low: 55° | Average High: 76°

April 15th Average Low: 58° | Average High: 79°

May 1st Average Low: 62° | Average High: 82°

May 15th Average Low: 66° | Average High: 86°

May 31st Average Low: 71° | Average High: 90°

What is different about this spring versus the past couple of years, La Niña is expected to weaken and could completely end by or during the spring months. Cooler waters over the Equatorial Pacific are expected to return to a more neutral temperature, which should, in theory, bring a more typical spring and summer weather pattern to the Lower 48. Still, as man-made climate change continues to warm the planet, the last 50 years of spring in the Brazos Valley & Bryan-College Station have generally started earlier than expected. An early onset of spring also means that winter is the fastest warming season. According to Climate Central, the number of above-average spring days has increased by 16 or more days, due to man-made climate change. That is equal to about a 1.6° increase in average temperatures throughout the spring months.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK

Here is some good news for the Brazos Valley’s spring outlook, although it could be a double-edged sword. The agency’s forecast calls for an “average” season of precipitation for much of the Lower 48, including a large portion of Texas. That does not mean that all the rain will fall evenly over the three-month period, but in general, the area should settle up around 12″ of rain between March and May.

NOAA's spring outlook for precipitation across the Lower 48 (KBTX)

Locally, average rainfall in Bryan-College Station is considered to be:

March: 3.41″

April: 2.87″

May: 2.60″

This spring is starting where most of the recent ones have not: without an established drought in place. Soaking rain through the winter has alleviated most of the 16 counties that make up this area from dry or drought conditions.

Seasonal Outlook for the lower 48, as forecast by the Climate Prediction Center (Climate Prediction Center)

While timely rainfall is great for spring vegetation and crops, many times it typically comes with a threat of severe weather down the Plains and throughout Texas. Large hail and tornado concerns typically start to appear near and east of I-35 in March and early April, before transitioning to a tornado and heavy, possibly flooding, rain potential through May. Does this absolutely mean the spring with be an active severe weather season for the Brazos Valley? Hard to tell this far in advance, but if the late winter, progressive weather pattern continues, it certainly will be something to monitor.

