Observe Ash Wednesday, Celebrate 100 years with A&M United Methodist

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be a few opportunities to observe Ash Wednesday in the Brazos Valley. A&M United Methodist Senior Pastor Preston Greenwaldt says Ash Wednesday starts with Lent, and Lent is a 40 day season of prayer, and fasting.

“Ash Wednesday is the day we say, hey- we can’t do it by ourselves.”

The senior pastor says all can come to the church to worship. They’ll have two services on Ash Wednesday.

“We do a noon service if you’re free during the lunch break,” said Greenwaldt. “Also, the 6 o’clock service is fantastic! It’s a place for us to get together as a community. "

In addition to Lent, A&M United Methodist turns 100 and will host their centennial celebration on Thursday, Feb. 23.

There will be a celebration Thursday, a Gala dinner and concert on Saturday, and Centennial worship on Sunday.

centennial (kbtx)

“So many of our pastors are coming back from our past and we will celebrate together what it means to just be a community and all that God has done for our church over the last 100 years.”

Join A&M United Methodist for Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at noon and 6 p.m. The noon service will be about 30 minutes long.

For more information on the Centennial Celebration click here.

